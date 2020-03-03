Manchester United given more hope in pursuit of Jadon Sancho
Home
First Team

Manchester United given more hope in pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Posted by
Date:

Jadon Sancho completing a transfer to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund seemed unthinkable just a few months ago but it appears the longer this transfer saga goes on, the more likely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get his dream man.

The sensational Englishman has been tearing up the Bundesliga, reaching double figures in both goals and assists, as if the legendary Norwegian needed more convincing to sign him.

The majority of United fans are already sold on Sancho and are even calling for their club to break the bank and do whatever it takes to bring him in.

Solskjaer’s main competitor was believed to be Chelsea while the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid were always bound to be sniffing around.

However, recent events seem to suggest none of those clubs offer a real threat to the Red Devils and they may be set to have a free shot at the coveted Sancho.

Of course, the factors that can change are probably built around Manchester United’s ability to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League or not.

While it’s not believed to be a dealbreaker, it could be the small difference between signing him easily or not.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona or even Manchester City may suddenly become interested once more should their own circumstances change but at least for the time being, United are ahead in the race.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus