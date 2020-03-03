Manchester United given more hope in pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho completing a transfer to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund seemed unthinkable just a few months ago but it appears the longer this transfer saga goes on, the more likely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get his dream man.

The sensational Englishman has been tearing up the Bundesliga, reaching double figures in both goals and assists, as if the legendary Norwegian needed more convincing to sign him.

The majority of United fans are already sold on Sancho and are even calling for their club to break the bank and do whatever it takes to bring him in.

Solskjaer’s main competitor was believed to be Chelsea while the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid were always bound to be sniffing around.

However, recent events seem to suggest none of those clubs offer a real threat to the Red Devils and they may be set to have a free shot at the coveted Sancho.

David Ornstein: "As things stand, I think #mufc are looking the most likely option [for Jadon Sancho], but so much can change." #mulive [the warm down] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 3, 2020

Of course, the factors that can change are probably built around Manchester United’s ability to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League or not.

While it’s not believed to be a dealbreaker, it could be the small difference between signing him easily or not.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona or even Manchester City may suddenly become interested once more should their own circumstances change but at least for the time being, United are ahead in the race.