Borussia Dortmund jump ahead of Manchester United for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United fans will be disappointed to learn they will potentially miss out on Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham according to reports.

The young Englishman appeared close to a move to Old Trafford in January but nothing materialised as the focus seemingly turned to improving the first-team squad immediately.

Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo were both signed instead and it’s safe to say they’ve both brought in some much-needed quality.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward certainly took his time to wrap up both deals, with the Sporting Lisbon man joining after weeks of negotiations and the talented Nigerian joining on deadline day.

It’s been one of the main frustrations for United fans and it appears that pattern has proven costly once again.

According to ESPN, terms between Dortmund and Bellingham have already been agreed with the club confident they’ll beat the Red Devils to his signature.

The board appear incompetent in completing multiple deals at once and it now looks like they will miss out on a talent because of it.

There shouldn’t have been any trouble in wrapping up a transfer for Bellingham as well as Ighalo and Bruno and it’s simply more evidence of a poor job.

In fact, given how well Bruno has performed so far, questions have to be raised over why he wasn’t signed last summer as it certainly would’ve helped United in their quest for a top-four spot.