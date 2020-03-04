Eric Steele calls for David de Gea to be challenged

Manchester United star David de Gea has come under fire recently and justifiably so after his costly error vs Everton.

It was the latest mistake in a string of errors as the talented Spaniard has been out of form of late.

United desperately needed all three points against Everton but started on the backfoot after De Gea’s poor kick comically bounced off Dominic Calvert-Lewin and into the net.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men managed to bounce back to score an equaliser through Bruno Fernandes but not much else happened.

Eric Steele was the man who brought in both De Gea and Dean Henderson into the club and he had some interesting thoughts on the matter.

According to FourFourTwo, Steele said: “I wonder whether United should have brought Dean back in January because David needs a challenge.

“He doesn’t see that with Romero and Lee Grant. Romero has done what he was asked to do – he’s been a number two. He’s done a solid and sound job when he’s been asked to play, but I don’t see him as a two who can be a number one, but I do see Henderson like that. I could see Henderson coming back and getting a 10 game run.”

De Gea has always needed genuine competition to perform to his best as there have been question marks over his concentration levels for quite some time.

Louis van Gaal dropped the former Atletico Madrid man after his performances dipped when there were negotiations over his contract going on.

Sergio Romero performed well in his absence but it now seems that’s not enough to get De Gea back to his best nowadays.

Henderson would provide genuine competition, especially due to his superb performances for Sheffield United this season.