Harry Kane in shock potential move to Manchester United

Tottenham star Harry Kane may be up for grabs this summer according to reports and Manchester United may be in the front seat.

The sensational Englishman was previously believed to be completely impossible to sign, especially due to his contract lasting until 2024.

According to Transfermarkt, Kane signed that deal back in 2016, committing eight years of his life to the London club so naturally news of any desire to leave is shocking.

United are believed to be in the market for a striker and while they signed Odion Ighalo on loan, there are no guarantees he will remain there beyond the summer.

The 26-year-old would probably be the dream signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it seems he’s suddenly become available.

According to Goal, Kane doesn’t want to wait around for Tottenham to rebuild their squad and so is considering a move to the Red Devils this summer.

It seems a strange report in truth as Solskjaer is in the middle of his own rebuild at Old Trafford as well.

The legendary Norwegian has only had one proper summer to invest in his squad and may not even see a second if his men underperform in the final stretch of the season.