Jadon Sancho flirting dangerously with Manchester United summer move

It appears Manchester United are being encouraged more and more lately to make their move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The sensational Englishman would’ve previously been an impossible transfer to make but it seems that’s no longer the case.

Sancho would definitely walk right into United’s starting XI and would actually be the final jigsaw in their attack, taking up the right-wing position.

That role has mostly been reserved for Daniel James and Mason Greenwood but it’s easy to argue neither are naturals for the position.

The former is more of a left-winger and the latter is a striker plying his trade there only as he gains experience in the first-team.

According to Bleacher Report, qualifying for the Champions League will help the Red Devils become Sancho’s top club to join and it’s believed he loves the idea of a transfer to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted players want to join the club whether or not they are a part of Europe’s elite competition but that doesn’t seem to be entirely true.

Reports had earlier claimed the legendary Norwegian’s position isn’t under threat even if Manchester United don’t finish in a top-four spot.

Nonetheless, signing Sancho would be a big boost in Solskjaer’s plans to revolutionise the squad ahead of a big season.