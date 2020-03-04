Manchester United reconsider attitude towards Paul Pogba

The transfer saga over Paul Pogba’s future may finally come to an end this summer after reports emerge over Manchester United’s altered stance in terms of his transfer status.

The talented Frenchman was believed to be on the no selling list at Old Trafford but it seems things have recently changed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had previously insisted Pogba was not going to be sold as he’s central to United’s plans for their squad.

The former Juventus man is an obvious quality player who should have a team built around him but it could be too little, too late for the club.

Pogba was meant to be the spark in a revolutionised Manchester United under Jose Mourinho but things haven’t quite gone to plan and years later he looks no closer to winning the Premier League.

#mufc have been contemplating lowering their valuation of Pogba to finally cut ties #mulive [br] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 4, 2020

Although Pogba should command a large fee for his quality and the Red Devils shouldn’t sell at a loss, it makes sense they would change their attitude.

After all, there’s not too long left to the creative midfielder’s contract and if there was ever going to be a time to sell it would be this summer.

Their asking price may have been too high in the past and so lowering it would help get rid of a player who supposedly doesn’t want to be at the club.