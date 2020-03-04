Manchester United told price to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Manchester United may be spoilt for choices in midfield next season after reports emerged of a potential transfer for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The talented Englishman would be the latest midfielder to join after the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon was confirmed in January.

United’s options in the middle of the park would suddenly look considerably better with Grealish on board as he would be joining the aforementioned Portuguese, Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

It would be easy to assume the Villa captain would be involved in the starting XI right away but even if there are concerns about where he would fit in, he’s versatile enough to make an impact in several positions.

The 24-year-old can play as a midfielder, attack-midfielder and a winger on either flank so he should get plenty of match time.

According to the Bleacher Report, Grealish would be looking for an estimated £150k a week deal while Aston Villa could consider a bid of around £60m.

Manchester City are also believed to be interested in his signature but the Red Devils are understood to be in pole position for him.

Villa facing relegation and Manchester United qualifying for the Champions League would certainly help smooth things along as well.