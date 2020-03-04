Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides first-team injury news ahead of Derby

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered some bad news ahead of the club’s clash with Derby in the FA Cup.

It’s the last competition the legendary Norwegian’s men could likely win and so there will be huge disappointment should they be knocked out by their Championship opponents.

Solskjaer is certainly hoping to achieve a top-four finish with United this season but should he fail to do so then an FA Cup win would soften the blow.

It certainly didn’t work for Louis van Gaal when he was fired but it’s believed the board sincerely and fully believe in the former Molde man.

The Red Devils might’ve wanted to line up with a full-strength squad but it appears that’s potentially not possible.

According to the club’s website, Solskjaer said: “Yeah [James will] probably miss out on this one as well and Marcus and Paul are still out and I think Aaron might be struggling.

“He’s got a test today, but he struggled in our last game against Everton with his back, so he might be out.

“Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first team until next week. So then let’s see how long that will take, but he’ll need some time to train to get his football fitness back.”

Solskjaer also said on Marcus Rashford: “The scans were encouraging. He’s now working in the gym and in the pool, and he’s moving around better. He’s in and around the place. It’s like how long is a piece of rope? It’s difficult.”

It was previously reported Paul Pogba would be back in training this week so it is a little frustrating to see that delayed once again.

Fans are really beginning to doubt whether or not they’ll see the talented Frenchman play for their club once again before the summer.

Either way, at least there’s positive news in terms of Rashford’s fitness though it could be argued supporters would rather he takes as much time as he needs to avoid aggravating his current injury.