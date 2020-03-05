Jadon Sancho’s asking price set by Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have set their asking price for winger Jadon Sancho, according to AS.com.

Manchester United fans have become cautiously optimistic that a deal could be struck for the 19-year-old after The Telegraph reported that personal terms, including a £200,000 per week salary, were ‘being agreed’, were ‘straightforward’ and that the Red Devils were ‘leading the race’ to sign him.

The Englishman has also been reported to ‘love the idea’ of a move to Old Trafford and it has even been claimed that qualification for next season’s Champions League might not be necessary for the Reds to get their man.

But while dealing with the player is proving to be straightforward, dealing with his club may be more complicated.

AS reports that the Bundesliga outfit have set a minimum price ‘to start listening to offers for its young star’ of €140 million (£121 million), some £32 million more than United’s record transfer fee of £89.3 million paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Any kind of bidding war with other suitors would see that figure rise even further, with the added complication of Manchester City having first option to buy back their former player by matching the highest bid.

And, as The Telegraph points out, ‘his value could increase this summer as he is set to star for Gareth Southgate at the European Championships having broken into the England squad and making 11 caps in just over a year.’

With two and a half years remaining on Sancho’s contract, there is little chance of Dortmund’s resolve being tested and so it will almost certainly be a case of ‘put up or shut up’ when it comes to meeting their asking price.

With executive vice chairman Ed Woodward reportedly keen on Sancho it is possible that the Red Devils will break the bank to bring him to Old Trafford, but it is nonetheless an eye-watering starting price for a teenager with no experience whatsoever in any of the world’s top three leagues.

