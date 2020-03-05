Luke Shaw is making himself undroppable at Man United
Luke Shaw produced another fine performance tonight as Manchester United cruised past Derby County 3-0 at Pride Park.

Shaw managed a goal and what was really an assist for Odion Ighalo’s first goal, although the latter wasn’t credited due to a deflection.

The 24-year-old also achieved a 91% pass accuracy, two shots on target and a key pass.

He was instrumental in yet another clean sheet for the Red Devils – the seventh in nine games since the disappointing home defeat to Burnley in January.

Shaw has responded to Brandon Williams’ challenge for his left back slot in positive fashion and has twelve direct shot involvements in his last three appearances.

Despite Williams’ undoubted potential and impressive breakthrough season, Shaw’s excellent statistics show that the England international is in the kind of form that may make him undroppable.

