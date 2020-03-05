Luke Shaw is making himself undroppable at Man United

Luke Shaw produced another fine performance tonight as Manchester United cruised past Derby County 3-0 at Pride Park.

Shaw managed a goal and what was really an assist for Odion Ighalo’s first goal, although the latter wasn’t credited due to a deflection.

The 24-year-old also achieved a 91% pass accuracy, two shots on target and a key pass.

He was instrumental in yet another clean sheet for the Red Devils – the seventh in nine games since the disappointing home defeat to Burnley in January.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Derby County: 91% pass accuracy 21 final third passes 7 touches in oppo. box 3 shots (2 on target) 2 take-ons 1 key pass 1 goal 0 goals conceded Another bright display. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1ZZbNzIhKw — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 5, 2020

Shaw has responded to Brandon Williams’ challenge for his left back slot in positive fashion and has twelve direct shot involvements in his last three appearances.

Luke Shaw’s direct shot involvement (shots taken + chances created) in his last 3 appearances: 4 vs. Club Brugge 4 vs. Everton 4 vs. Derby Impressive output from LB. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3j7ZpTJPW3 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 5, 2020

Despite Williams’ undoubted potential and impressive breakthrough season, Shaw’s excellent statistics show that the England international is in the kind of form that may make him undroppable.

