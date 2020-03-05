Manchester United fans react to Odion Ighalo’s performance vs Derby

Manchester United fans were certainly happy with the convincing result vs Derby but they were arguably happier with Odion Ighalo’s performance.

The talented Nigerian has quickly won over supporters by his determination to play for the club and of course, the goals he has scored helps too.

Fans almost live through Ighalo as they recognise his love for United and so they are pushing for him to succeed in his time at Old Trafford.

The former Watford man has only been signed temporarily on a loan deal but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that should he perform admirably then he could be signed permanently.

Based on current form, it’d be difficult to argue against signing Ighalo in the summer as he’s proven useful so far.

£100 million Eden Hazard & £60 million Luka Jovic this season: 3 goals combined in 33 games. Free signing Odion Ighalo: 3 goals in 2 starts for Manchester United. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) March 5, 2020

I’m so happy for my brother Ighalo❤️😃 — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) March 5, 2020

I love nothing more than seeing Ighalo score and succeed. Two goals tonight. Delighted for him. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 5, 2020

Goals scored in the FA Cup this season: Cristiano Ronaldo – 0 Lionel Messi – 0 Odion Ighalo – 2 Nigerian R9. Best striker in the world. pic.twitter.com/TTi8A4H4PA — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) March 5, 2020

Nigerian R9 Ighalo has more goals in 2020 than Liverpool’s front 3???pic.twitter.com/RUhLQL7s7j — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) March 5, 2020

Ighalo has come in to provide cover for Manchester United’s attacking options as reinforcements were needed after Marcus Rashford picked up a long-term injury.

Many felt should the experienced striker hit close to double figures across all competitions then his loan should be considered a success.

March has only begun and Ighalo already looks on course to reach those numbers and the early signs suggest he is already proving useful to say the least.