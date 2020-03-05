Ole Gunnar Solskjaer optimistic on Harry Maguire’s injury

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire didn’t feature in the 3-0 win over Derby and while fans initially thought he was being rested, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had revealed he picked up a knock.

The talented Englishman has been central to the legendary Norwegian’s defensive plans and so any prolonged period of absence could be damaging.

Maguire has seemingly played every match available to him but the knock he picked up doesn’t seem to be one coming from fatigue.

The former Leicester City man is desperately needed by United as they enter the final stretch of the season that includes some difficult matches ahead.

Namely the Manchester City clash this Sunday and it’s one even more crucial than usual given how a win would set Solskjaer’s men well in their chase for a top-four finish.

Solskjær: "Harry Maguire rolled over on his ankle. We hope so [that he will play against Manchester City in the derby at the weekend]. I wasn't going to rest him today but I think he will be okay." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 5, 2020

It appears even if Maguire isn’t fit then Solskjaer will play him and although that is incredibly risky, it’s a somewhat understandable decision.

Footballers play with little niggles and knocks all the time and Manchester United have a considerably better chance of getting a result with the 27-year-old on the field.

Eric Bailly isn’t in full fitness just yet while Victor Lindelof hasn’t had the best of seasons so far.