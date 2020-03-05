Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responsible for Manchester United’s unbeaten run

Manchester United have had plenty of false dawns in the past and there’s no guarantee what they’re experiencing right now isn’t another but at least for the time being, it seems as though they’ve turned a corner.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position is still uncertain but after the 2-0 loss to Burnley, the squad have responded magnificently and have put in some good performances.

United are yet to win three Premier League matches in a row, which suggests their inconsistencies are not yet over, but there are signs things are slowly turning.

Solskjaer has always recognised the job ahead of him was going to be a long one and it’s hard to criticise him too much, particularly given how every transfer decision he’s made so far has been the right one.

Winning against Derby helped put a smile back on fans’ faces and now the challenge is to keep it there.

Manchester United's since the 2-0 loss to Burnley: ✅ 6-0 vs Tranmere ✅ 1-0 vs Man City ⚪ 0-0 vs Wolves ✅ 2-0 vs Chelsea ⚪ 1-1 vs Brugge ✅ 3-0 vs Watford ✅ 5-0 vs Brugge ⚪ 1-1 vs Everton ✅ 3-0 vs Derby ✓ W6 – D3 – L0 ✓ 22 scored (2.44 p/g) ✓ 2 conceded (0.22 p/g) pic.twitter.com/GqCsW5zYRJ — UtdArena. (@utdarena) March 5, 2020

After the loss to Burnley huge amounts of supporters lose their faith in Solskjaer and it seemed the writing was on the wall for him.

In fairness to him, he couldn’t have bounced back in a better way, clawing his way back into the driving seat and potentially saving his job for good.