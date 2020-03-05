Player ratings: Derby County 0-3 Man United – Odion Ighalo clinical

Sergio Romero 7 – Had little to do, but made a good save from Rooney in injury time.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Needs to start impressing in this sort of game. Did nothing wrong, but produced another dull performance.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Looked comfortable alongside Bailly.

Eric Bailly 8 – Inspires confidence at the back. Makes both Lindelof and Maguire look better when he plays.

Luke Shaw 8 – Got forward nicely and deserved his goal.

Fred 8 – Another fine performance from Fred. Just seems to get better as the season goes on.

Scott McTominay 6 – Still struggling to impose himself on his return from injury. A few wayward passes and just looking a little off the pace in the first half but looked more composed in the second.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – A strangely subdued performance from Bruno, but still showed touches of class.

Jesse Lingard 5 – Seems to have more lives than a cat. If we need a relief number 10, surely Angel Gomes should be getting the nod from now on?

Juan Mata 8 – The thinking man’s player, another MENSA performance from the Spaniard.

Odion Ighalo 9 – Was feeding off scraps but fed so well. Really great performance, you can’t ask any more.

Substitutes

Andreas Pereira 6 – Didn’t contribute much.

Anthony Martial 6 – Had little chance to affect the game.

Brandon Williams 6 – Managed to pick up an unnecessary yellow.

United play Derby County in the 5th round of the FA Cup on Thursday. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!