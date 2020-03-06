Bruno Fernandes shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Month award

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been shortlisted to receive the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for February, his first month at the club.

The 24-year-old hit the ground running in England, registering 2 assists, scoring a goal and being pivotal in an unbeaten run of games for the Red Devils.

United have still not lost a game since Fernandes made his debut.

Fans were warned to be patient as the Portuguese international would need time to adapt to the Premier League, but that has been far from the case. His performances have attracted attention from the whole football community, with the likes of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola calling him ‘an exceptional player’, teammate Eric Bailly describing him as ‘pure talent’ and pundit and former academy graduate Robbie Savage telling The Daily Star ‘If [United] had had Bruno Fernandes at the start of the season they would have been cemented in the top four. He has been the difference.’

Bruno Fernandes' Premier League February: 269 minutes 77% passing accuracy 7 chances created 2 assists 1 goal Deservedly, he's been nominated for Premier League POTM! Vote here: https://t.co/aWRGF35Z0p — UtdArena. (@utdarena) March 6, 2020

The other nominees for the award are Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, Burnley’s Nick Pope, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Wolves’ Matt Doherty.

Fernandes has already won United’s own Player of the Month award for February and is hoping to make it a double when the Premier League results are announced a week today.

An award presentation in four parts 😅 A MASSIVE well done to @B_Fernandes8, who picked up his first #MUFC Player of the Month award today! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ETqZnBu49Q — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2020

United Fans can cast their vote for Bruno via https://plpotm.easports.com/.

Voting closes at 18:00 GMT on Monday.

