Jesse Lingard trolled by vicious fans after lame performance

Despite Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Derby County last night, fans and the media were quick to condemn and ridicule Jesse Lingard’s performance.

Lingard was shockingly abused as he boarded the team coach after the game in an incident caught on video. Ignorant fans shouted ‘F—k off Jesse you’re sh-t!’, ‘Jesse you’re w—k’ repeatedly at the struggling 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, on social media Lingard was trolled mercilessly after Luke Shaw said in a post-match interview that ‘“He’s trying to [claim Shaw’s goal], but no chance is he having that! I haven’t seen it again, but he’s saying it came off his back. To be fair I’d be quite embarrassed to claim that if I was him.’

Although Shaw was clearly joking, his comments provided more fuel for mickey-taking fans who described the deflection off Lingard’s back as a ‘clinical finish’ and noted that Lingard has now scored more goals than Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski this month.

Goals Scored in March: ° Ronaldo: 0 ° Messi: 0 ° Lewandowski: 0 ° Lingard: 1 pic.twitter.com/Ros5e9uCu1 — SpOrTs ToWn. (@Sportstown01) March 6, 2020

The academy graduate did not put in a disastrous performance, but it was not enough to satisfy a large section of the fanbase who have reached the end of their tether and continue to vent their frustrations on social media.

Jess Lingard 2020 Skills, Goals, and Assists 😂😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/3gCDFS9hJc — iambenaiah👑 (@kwamebenaiah) March 5, 2020

What's more useful. RT for lingard Like for a mop.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/sIJbu9J4MJ — Red Devil Army (@wickedchandy) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile, to add to Lingard’s woes both The Times and The Mail published damning articles after the game about the playmaker’s progress.

The Times’ Paul Hirst noted that the Englishman’s ‘cutting edge has deserted him’ and that there was ‘little end product’ whilst The Mail’s Kieran Gill commented that ‘his greatest contribution here happened to be a fluke deflection off his backside’ … ‘he has to start performing or his time at Manchester United will soon be over.’

There are suggestions that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also at a loss to find anything positive to say about the Warrington-born player. ‘He did a professional job, working hard, it didn’t flow for the team or him early on’ was the best the usually upbeat Norwegian could muster.

It is hard to know what happens next for Lingard. Despite being a popular figure in the dressing room, it is painful to watch him suffer abuse match after match and it has now almost reached a stage where the kindest thing that Solskjaer can do would be to take Lingard out of the first team squad for the rest of the season and move him on in the summer.

United are through to the FA Cup quarter finals after their win at Derby. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!