Jude Bellingham to Man United back on as negotiators work on package

Manchester United believe they can beat Borussia Dortmund to the signing of Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

Earlier this week it emerged that Dortmund had stolen a march on the Red Devils in the pursuit of the talented teenager, with the German side having agreed personal terms with Bellingham and appearing to be closing in on a deal with the Midlands club.

But according to Footballinsider247, sources at Old Trafford claim that United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and chief negotiator Matt Judge are working hard to beat Dortmund to the chase and secure the 16-year-old’s signature.

According to the outlet, ‘A United source has told Football Insider the club have not given up hope of signing Birmingham and transfer negotiators Woodward and Judge are putting together a package to try and beat Dortmund to Bellingham’s signature.’ They claim that the due are ‘working on a deal this week’ and that Birmingham will accept £25 million plus add-ons.

The Blues are almost obliged to sell Bellingham as soon as possible due to their horrendous financial problems. The Athletic reports that ‘The club’s liabilities exceed total assets by £56.6 million’ and that their auditors say there is ‘significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.’

Woodward and Judge, meanwhile, desperately need a result after some terrible press following a number of humiliating losses in transfer battles, most notably to Dortmund themselves, who pipped United at the post to the signature of Norwegian starlet Erling Braut Haaland.

Getting their own back on the Germans and in so doing landing one of the most promising English teenagers for many years would be a major coup for the duo and for Manchester United.

