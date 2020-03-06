Manchester United could be without five players for Sunday’s derby

Manchester United may have five players out injured for Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire have all picked up knocks and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not know if they will be fit in time for the game.

James was injured against Club Brugge last week and Wan-Bissaka against Everton last weekend.

‘I hope [they’ll be fit] but none of them have been training yet since the last game, so we’ve got to look at them on Saturday probably because tomorrow is a recovery day’ Solskjaer said in the pre-match press conference.

Maguire picked up an injury in training on Thursday and the manager admits he does not know the extent of the damage sustained. ‘Well, he’s touch and go because he rolled his ankle but hopefully he’ll recover quickly. I wasn’t going to rest him today, I didn’t give him a day off birthday-wise but I hope he’ll be fit.’

The good news is that there is now more backup for both Wan-Bissaka and Maguire after Tim Fosu Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe came through 90 minutes unscathed in United’s Under 23 match against Stoke City on Monday.

The derby will also come too soon for Paul Pogba, although the Frenchman is expected to resume full training next week. Marcus Rashford is also making good progress as he recovers from a double stress fracture of the back but he is unlikely to feature until April.

If the three doubtful stars don’t make it, it will leave the Red Devils without five first team regulars and arguably the entire central spine of the side.

