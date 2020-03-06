Odion Ighalo could be rapidly becoming Man United cult hero

Odion Ighalo may have been a last minute panic deal by Manchester United but so far that has turned out to be a shrewd piece of business.

Ighalo has averaged a goal every 77 minutes so far in an excellent start to his Old Trafford career.

Odion Ighalo has three goals in 231 minutes of play which is a goal every 77 minutes. His hold-up play has been excellent and he is getting into traditional striker positions. A good signing so far! pic.twitter.com/ReJxS6pWwi — UtdArena. (@utdarena) March 5, 2020

The Nigerian put in another fine performance last night against Derby County, scoring two goals and registering another two shots on target. He now has hit seven of ten shots on target in his first 231 minutes of football for the Red Devils – a shot on target every 33 minutes.

Odion Ighalo’s game by numbers vs. Derby County: 100% aerial duels won 77% pass accuracy 9 touches in oppo. box 5 shots (4 on target) 2 take-ons 2 goals Enjoying himself. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/FplKJ0KQ03 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 5, 2020

Odion Ighalo at Man Utd: 10 shots 7 on target 2 goals Started life at the club brightly. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/b615ZXwGMh — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 5, 2020

Many fans were less than enthusiastic about the 30-year-old’s arrival at the club and had hoped for a bigger named striker signing in the January window. However, his performances to date and his clear enthusiasm and passion at playing for the club he has supported all his life has endeared him to fans in a short space of time.

Ighalo could be quickly becoming a cult hero at Old Trafford.

He is also winning over the press. ESPN’s Rob Dawson has called for Ighalo to start in the Manchester derby on Sunday, saying ‘he’s had chances in every game he’s played. Not always the case with Martial’. The Evening Standard’s James Robson is also a fan, saying ‘Ighalo is highly unlikely to earn a permanent move to United – but he already looks like a really astute short-term signing.’

He probably won't but there's a case for Ighalo to start against Man City on Sunday. He's had chances in every game he's played. Not always the case with Martial. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) March 5, 2020

Ighalo is highly unlikely to earn a permanent move to United – but he already looks like a really astute short-term signing. And one that points the way to the type of striker they need in the summer #mufc pic.twitter.com/s6WF8EQAEW — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) March 6, 2020

Since Ighalo’s arrival, United have scored 15 goals in 6 games and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the improvement should be credited to the Nigerian. ‘It’s a combination maybe, but [the improvement is due] maybe more him than us. That type of striker is vital for the team’ the manager said at Thursday’s post-match press conference.

‘I’ve got no doubt he’ll only get better and better.’

