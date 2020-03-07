Potential XI: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester United face a crucial clash in their race to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League as they take on Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men won the last time they faced their fierce rivals but their record at Old Trafford isn’t too great.

United need all three points if they are to keep up the pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea who are suffering from a dip in form.

Solskjaer has shown he is capable in big matches but he will need his players to be on the same level if they are to grab a win.

City are more vulnerable of late than they have been in the recent past while the Red Devils are on an unbeaten run since their defeat to Burnley.

A 3-5-2 of sorts is normally Solskjaer’s go-to formation against the big sides who maintain possession well so it won’t be a surprise for him to opt for it once again.

Manchester United don’t necessarily have natural wingers either way and the ones who are, aren’t in good form.

Anthony Martial and Odion Ighalo can strike up a deadly partnership up front, especially with the creative Bruno Fernandes behind them.

As good as it has been to have Scott McTominay back, this match might be too intense for him and Nemanja Matic has been in too good of form to be dropped.

The experienced Serb would also add a bit more steel against City’s frightening attacking options.

Brandon Williams will take the left wingback position so that Luke Shaw can slot in at left centreback as he has done impressively in the past.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire are doubts for the fixture but this line-up is hopeful of their return while Eric Bailly has performed well since returning from injury.