Shinji Kagawa points out Robin van Persie’s impact at Manchester United

Former Manchester United man Shinji Kagawa has revealed the effect Robin van Persie had on the squad during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign.

The prolific Dutchman wasn’t at Old Trafford for long but such was his impact that he’s still a fan favourite, even to this day.

Kagawa didn’t quite enjoy the same kind of success as he never fully adjusted to United and couldn’t deliver in the same way he did at Borussia Dortmund.

Nonetheless, the Japanese international had his moments and won the Premier League in Sir Alex’s final season in charge.

It could be argued that the Red Devils haven’t had a proper striker since Van Persie’s departure which is probably why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in Odion Ighalo in January.

Shinji Kagawa: "The best surprise [at Manchester United] was when Robin van Persie arrived. The whole dressing room was like 'wow'. We had great players, we knew we were good, but when Robin walked in he gave everyone a lift — we were ready to be champions again." [the athletic]

It’s surprising to see the effect one player could have, especially as it was simply in one moment rather than a series of moments.

Fans will be hoping new signing Bruno Fernandes will have the same impact and at the moment it seems that’s what is happening behind the scenes.

Solskjaer has spoken of the Portuguese talent’s inspiration behind the scenes and plenty of reports have come in of his desire and leadership.

The players have seemingly stepped up their standards as well and Manchester United are currently on a good unbeaten run.