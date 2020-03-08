Aaron Wan-Bissaka monstrous in superb performance vs Manchester City

There were certainly numerous standout performers in Manchester United’s brilliant win vs Manchester City but Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes a strong case for the man of the match award.

The talented Englishman reproduced a steely display vs Raheem Sterling once again but it’s safe to say he brought more to his game than just defending.

United beat City 2-0 with the goals coming from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay and the clean-sheet was the reward for some top defending.

Wan-Bissaka was arguably the best defender on the pitch and has continued to grow from strength to strength the longer the season goes on.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must feel heavily redeemed for paying a rather large fee to Crystal Palace in the summer and it’s a credit to the player that it’s something hardly spoken about.

Wan-Bissaka vs Man City: 8 ball recoveries 8 tackles won 3 successful take-ons 3 interceptions 2 crosses blocked 0 goals conceded [@statmandave] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 8, 2020

Fans sometimes have to remind themselves Wan-Bissaka only arrived last summer as he has been playing as though he’s been at Old Trafford for several seasons now.

Despite being young and making the jump from a ‘smaller’ club to a bigger one, the tenacious defender has transitioned effortlessly.

There has been no period of adaptation and his performances have been so good that the previously well thought of Diogo Dalot has hardly had a look in.