Manchester United do double over City in Manchester derby

Manchester United have completed a Premier League double for the first time since the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The Red Devils achieved the feat in style, with an impressive 2-0 win over the Citizens at Old Trafford, having clinched a 2-1 victory at the Etihad back in December.

Anthony Martial scored in both ties, today with a skilful take down and shot from a sublime Bruno Fernandes free kick.

But there were heroes all over the pitch, with Nemanja Matic, Fred, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof among others all putting in fantastic performances.

2 – Manchester United completed a league double over Manchester City for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, last achieving it in the 2009-10 campaign. Red. #MNUMCI pic.twitter.com/YLERKP4QYV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020

Scott McTominay came on as a 78th minute substitute and scored a Beckham-esque goal from near the halfway line after a defensive mix up from City.

The City side that United have beaten home and away this season is considerably stronger than their 2009/10 line-ups, which included the likes of Craig Bellamy, Stephen Ireland and Nedum Onuoha. United won 1-0 at Maine Road through a Paul Scholes header and won 4-3 at Old Trafford thanks to Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen goals and a brace from man of the match Darren Fletcher.

The 2019/20 United have now gone ten games unbeaten in their best run since Solskjaer took the reins as caretaker manager in 2018/19. They have won seven and drawn three of those games.

Today’s win takes the Red Devils back into fifth place in the Premier League, which will be enough to qualify for Champions League football next season if City’s UEFA ban is upheld on appeal.

