Manchester United fans delighted with Bruno Fernandes’ performance vs Manchester City

Manchester United fans will certainly be celebrating a crucial win vs Manchester City and central to that victory was Bruno Fernandes once again.

The superb Portuguese has hardly put a foot wrong since his arrival and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look a different team entirely with him on the pitch.

It was Bruno’s quick thinking along with Anthony Martial‘s good finish that saw United lead City and help them control the game.

Solskjaer couldn’t have wished for a better performance in general but he probably didn’t expect the former Sporting Lisbon man would adjust to his new surroundings so quickly.

The hope is that Bruno can keep fit and maintain his good form as he could lead this Red Devils’ team to a top-four spot.

I'm madly in love with Bruno Fernandes pic.twitter.com/xHqfvTmYci — Elliott (@URelliott) March 8, 2020

Bruno Fernandes delivers in his first Derby against Man City. What a signing 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/dQdyvq41Pn — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 8, 2020

Bruno Fernandes' Heat-map v Manchester City pic.twitter.com/vziiD8aXzk — Matt (@UtdMxtt) March 8, 2020

Have we ever had a signing just instantly click and change the entire team like Bruno Fernandes? I genuinely can't believe how good he is — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) March 8, 2020

Can’t emphasise Bruno Fernandes’ impact on this United side enough. Largely quiet today, yet his quick thinking created the opener after ‘earning’ the free-kick which led to it. Outstanding off the ball too. Again – no idea how nobody else got him before United finally did — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) March 8, 2020

Bruno Fernandes feeding balls to our strikers pic.twitter.com/kgnwVfBinp — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) March 8, 2020

In truth, Bruno could’ve scored or helped score more goals as he continuously got into good positions but wasn’t found by his teammates.

Hopefully, everyone will gel quicker and the creative midfielder can benefit more from all the hard work he does.

Manchester United are only three points away from a top-four spot and still remain in two cup competitions so their season could still be deemed a success if everything goes right.