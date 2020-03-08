Nemanja Matic to sign new deal at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United have agreed a deal to keep Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford.

The Serbian’s contract was due to expire in June and there was a great deal of speculation that he would be allowed to leave.

The 31-year-old’s representatives reportedly held talks with Italian giants Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus but these did not come to fruition. His £120,000 per week salary and age were believed to be major factors in the failed attempts to find a new club.

However, the recent injury to Scott McTominay has given Matic the opportunity to have an extended run in the United side and he has consequently found a rich vein of form which has convinced the Old Trafford management to keep him at the club.

When asked to confirm the news, Solskjaer said ‘We have agreed with him so he will stay, 100 per cent.’

There are conflicting reports in the media as to the details of the deal. According to The Telegraph, United have triggered the optional one-year extension clause in the Serbian’s existing contract. The Mirror, on the other hand, claim that a new two year deal has been drawn up that would keep the midfielder at Old Trafford until June 2022.

The Mirror’s story makes more sense. Whilst, given Matic’s age, a one year option would seem to offer a safer bet for the Red Devils, a new deal would likely be on a reduced salary that would partially offset the extended time. It would also potentially allow United to sell the Serbian in a year’s time rather than lose him on a free transfer.

Matic has played 21 games for the Reds this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He is in today’s squad to face Manchester City at Old Trafford having been rested for the midweek outing at Derby.

