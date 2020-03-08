Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proves tactical prowess in Manchester City win

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lots of reasons to be happy in his latest win as beating Manchester City wasn’t just about three points.

Not only was it a crucial three points given Chelsea’s win vs Everton earlier in the day but it was the manner of the victory that was impressive too.

United dominated the match in terms of controlling it, forcing City to sporadic chances while they themselves could’ve ran away with the scoreline.

2-0 was the final score and Solskjaer will have won over a lot of doubters after such a brilliant win at a key time of the season.

There are those who questioned the legendary Norwegian’s tactical ability and man-management but both those attributes were on show vs City.

Only two managers have beaten Pep Guardiola three times in a single season before. Jürgen Klopp is one and Ole Gunnar Solskjær is the other. pic.twitter.com/uEmZJsBnmI — UtdArena. (@utdarena) March 8, 2020

Jurgen Klopp has always been, rightfully, praised for his tactics and style of football so it’s only right Solskjaer should now be praised for the same.

It’s not by luck that the former Molde man has won three times in the same season and it’s a credit to his big-game management that he pulled another victory out of the bag.

Solskjaer could still finish the season in a top-four spot while winning a cup or two and so it would be a far cry from the earlier criticism in the season.