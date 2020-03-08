Player ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City – clinical counter attacking

David de Gea 7 – Did well when called upon.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – A great effort at wing back, is really growing into that role.

Victor Lindelof 8 – Best game Victor Victoria has had in ages. Absolute class.

Harry Maguire 7 – Some dodgy moments but overall did well and led his side to another clean sheet.

Luke Shaw 7 – Fitness levels are an issue here, but pulled it back together well.

Brandon Williams 8 – Did fantastic in the wing back role today.

Nemanja Matic 8 – Brilliant DM performance from the Serbian who richly rewards his new contract on this form.

Fred 8 – The Brazilian has simply become the heartbeat of this side. Another class performance and what a pass for James in the dying minutes.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Produced the moment of skill that effectively won the match, and some fantastic runs that were sadly ignored by some greedy teammates.

Daniel James 6 – Exciting to watch him running with the ball at his feet, but needs to learn how to pass the ball. Fernandes made great runs for him and he squandered them every time.

Anthony Martial 9 – Showed incredible class and skill and took his goal well. Man of the match.

Substitutes

Scott Mc Tominay 8 – What a brilliant, cool finish after Ederson’s error. McSauce!

Eric Bailly 7 – Did fine in the time he had.

Odion Ighalo 7 – A lovely flick leading to the second goal.