Jesse Lingard appears set to leave Manchester United this summer

Some Manchester United fans may have their wishes come true as it appears Jesse Lingard could be set to depart this summer according to reports.

The versatile attacker’s position at the club is more under threat now than it ever was as he continues to endure his worst season in his career to date.

Lingard has always flirted between being a first-team star and just a squad player but now his role seems well defined.

A purple patch of form in the past appeared to consolidate his quality and it’s the reason why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hellbent on playing him earlier in the season.

However, the England international has failed to recreate that type of form and with Bruno Fernandes’ arrival, it looks as though he’s no longer needed.

According to Goal, Lingard could be on his way out of Old Trafford having lost Solskjaer’s confidence and having been demoted to featuring in less important fixtures only.

The report also states that the academy product feels as though he’s one of the best number 10s in the world.

It’s fair to say fans disagree with that statement and Solskjaer certainly appears to as well.

Nonetheless, it’s difficult to imagine Lingard turning around his United career now and a change of scenery may be best for both parties.