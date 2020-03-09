Manchester United seemingly a step closer to Jude Bellingham
Manchester United seemingly a step closer to Jude Bellingham

Manchester United fans may be in for a surprise after Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham could be on his way to Old Trafford due to recent developments.

Borussia Dortmund were believed to have been close to wrapping up a deal for the in-demand youngster but it seems that isn’t completely the case.

United had earlier been said to be keen on working on summer targets early this time around to avoid inflation of prices due to the European Championship.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would certainly be happy to find that out given his desire to have all his targets on board before even traveling for pre-season.

The Red Devils couldn’t give that to him last summer but it seems they’re intent on doing it this time around, starting with Bellingham.

Manchester United are probably hoping to exact revenge on Dortmund after they stole Erling Haaland from underneath Solskjaer and signing Bellingham would go some way in achieving that.

Those at Old Trafford haven’t been hesitant to invest big on young players in the past with Hannibal Mejbri a recent and perfect example.

Since arriving he is said to have done extremely well in the youth levels and United will be hoping signing Bellingham will result in the same success.

