Tahith Chong set to sign new deal at Manchester United

Tahith Chong is set to stay at Manchester United and is poised to sign a new deal, according to reports.

The Dutch star’s current contract runs out in June and until now there had been an impasse as his representatives did not feel the offer on the table from United was good enough.

It had appeared that Inter Milan were about to sign the 20-year-old, with reliable source Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Nerazzurri had offered him a £32,000 per week, 5-year contract.

But now both The Mail and The Telegraph are reporting that Chong is set to stay at Old Trafford, although The Mail seems more convinced than The Telegraph that the deal is actually done.

The Mail claims that Chong ‘is signing’ a new £30,000 per week contract and that ‘the 20-year old winger is shunning offers from Inter Milan, Barcelona and Juventus to commit his future to United after months of speculation.’

The Telegraph, on the other hand, merely claims that United ‘are hopeful of winning the race to secure Tahith Chong’s future on a long-term deal ahead of Europe’s top clubs.’

They add: ‘According to sources at United there is now “hope that offers from abroad will be resisted and the club can beat any interest” in Chong.’

Despite his supreme form for the Under 23’s, the starlet has struggled to force his way into the senior side on a regular basis. Chong has made ten appearances for the Reds this season but started in just four games – two in the Europa League, one in the FA Cup and one in the Carabao Cup.

