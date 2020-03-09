Tahith Chong’s future appears set to be at Manchester United

Manchester United fans will be pleased to hear of Tahith Chong’s all but officially confirmed extension to his current contract.

The Dutch prospect’s deal runs out in the summer and there has been plenty of speculation over his future.

United haven’t confirmed anything yet but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted a desire to extend Chong’s stay beyond the summer.

Inter Milan were said to be keen on the talented youngster and it even seemed as though he was set for a move.

However, the tide is believed to have turned and Chong’s future looks to be secured with the Red Devils.

Erkan Alkan (Tahith Chong's agent): "There was a lot of interest, we talked to big clubs. But #mufc came up with a good plan for Tahith. He likes to stay with the club that brought him from the Netherlands." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) March 9, 2020

Fans wouldn’t have lost their minds over Chong’s potential departure but they would certainly be happy if he ends up staying.

There is a general agreement amongst supporters that the academy man could do with a loan spell to ensure more competitive first-team football and given Solskjaer’s plans to improve the squad, that could happen.

The legendary Norwegian was hesitant to send Chong on loan should there be any injuries to the first-team but once cover is secured, he can then allow the player to leave to develop.

There’s still every bit of chance he could still turn into a Manchester United star and so holding onto him for the time being makes sense.