Bromance is bringing out the best in Anthony Martial at Manchester United

Manchester United seem to have a new bromance developing between Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial.

The Portuguese international has transformed the United side since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January, with the Red Devils unbeaten in ten games during that period.

The individual player most transformed by Bruno is surely Anthony Martial, who has scored three Premier League goals in five games since his new teammate arrived.

Martial has not shown this sort of consistent form since his first season at Old Trafford under Louis Van Gaal.

The two stars have not just instantly hit it off on the pitch, they have quickly become firm friends off it as well.

Video footage of the pair on the bench at the Manchester derby clearly shows the bond that they have already formed.

You can tell Martial & Bruno are already good friends 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bU1ZuZChWw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 8, 2020

Their celebration after Scott McTominay’s goal was a joy to see in itself.

Bruno Fernandes & Martial's reaction when McTominay made it 2-0 🤩 pic.twitter.com/r4KgqgTODE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 9, 2020

The dynamic duo have also been trolling each other on social media.

It started quite politely, with Martial applauding Fernandes after the win at Chelsea.

Then, after Martial’s goal against Watford on the 23rd February, the 24-year-old shared a photo of the two of them with the comment ‘Great Win and please @brunofernandes.10 next time give me a better pass 😂🔥’

Fernandes got his own back on Sunday, saying ‘Finally you scored with my assist @martial_9 😂👏🏼’, to which Martial replied ‘ahah’.

Martial himself also posted a photo of their goal celebration and thanked Bruno for the assist.

It is wonderful to see such camaraderie developing and to see the Frenchman smiling again. He has the talent to become one of the world’s finest strikers but it has often been self-doubt and moodiness that have stood in his way of truly fulfilling his potential.

But the connection between the two men on and off the pitch could be the key to unlocking that potential once and for all.

United are through to the FA Cup quarter finals after their win at Derby. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!