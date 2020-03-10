Manchester United look to make several signings this summer

Manchester United may be in for a treat this summer as reports emerge over their transfer plans and it certainly looks pleasing.

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to think the board weren’t looking to make too many signings in the next transfer window given last year’s movements as well as January’s signings of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

The talented Nigerian has only been signed on loan but his wages still count while the creative Portuguese costed a fair amount.

This comes after spending a world-record fee on Harry Maguire, an estimated £50m on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and a measly amount on Daniel James.

Given fans’ negative view on the board already, it wasn’t expected many changes would be made this summer but that seems to be the exact thing set to happen.

Some people close to #mufc are advocating four signings this summer. United will weigh up options before securing Ighalo on a permanent deal #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 10, 2020

Ighalo is looking more and more likely to have secured his long-term future at Old Trafford and deservedly so after his impressive performances.

Of course, it’s still early days but there’s no real reason to believe his form will dip, especially since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is managing him well.

Ighalo offers something different to the Red Devils that no one else offers so he would prove useful even as a squad option for the next season.