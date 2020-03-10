Manchester United target transfers for Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish

Manchester United fans may feel as though things are too good to be true after reports surfaced over a potential move for Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa are unlikely to make it easy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but there are certainly early signs that moves could be possible.

The Birmingham club are facing a real battle to remain in the Premier League which could mean a transfer for Grealish would be almost guaranteed.

Dortmund meanwhile, are under no pressure to sell Sancho but it’s believed he is pushing for a move back to England and United have been touted as the frontrunners.

Supporters have long been calling for the signings of the English duo and their wishes may yet come true.

Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish are being worked on by #mufc for summer transfers #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 10, 2020

The surprising news isn’t the rumoured moves for them but more that the Red Devils are already working on the transfers from now.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are notorious for being incredibly slow over transfers and not necessarily making the right decisions.

It appears Solskjaer has changed matters behind the scenes or at the very least those in charge have responded to his positive methods.

The European Championships in the summer may also be playing on their minds but for now, it seems to be a positive change.