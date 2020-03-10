Paul Pogba could be set for Manchester United stay

Manchester United star Paul Pogba may find himself stuck at Old Trafford according to reports, which will delight some fans and disappoint others.

The talented Frenchman has heavily split supporters after the continuous talk over his long-term future has remained.

Pogba or his agent have consistently flirted with a return to Juventus and a potential move to Real Madrid or PSG.

Transfer windows have come and gone with no real movement for the World Cup winner and while some are keen to see his talent remain, others want his distractions moved on.

However, it seems even if Pogba or Manchester United want to see him transferred, it may not happen due to the lack of serious candidates.

Pogba could still stay at #mufc this summer. Recently there has been doubt whether there is a market for him due to his fee and wages #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 10, 2020

Pogba is seemingly stuck in a position where clubs who can afford him don’t want or need him while the ones who do want him can’t afford him.

There had been earlier reports claiming Manchester United will reduce their asking price in order to facilitate a move but it’s unlikely they’ll sell at a loss to the £94.5m they spent on him.

This rules out the majority of clubs with only the true big hitters capable of affording that fee but they’re all mostly well-stocked in midfield.