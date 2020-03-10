Tahith Chong signs up for Manchester United’s ‘brilliant plan’

Manchester United have confirmed that Tahith Chong has signed a new contract with the club.

We followed the events here yesterday as a breakthrough was finally made in negotiations after it had looked as if the 20-year-old was on his way to Inter Milan.

The speculation proved to be correct as shortly afterward last night the club announced the deal.

Chong has been awarded a relatively short contract, running until June 2022 with the option of a further year. It is believed to be in the region of £30,000 per week.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said ‘Tahith works extremely hard every day and he is constantly improving. His performances this season, whether for the first team or Under-23s, are testament to his hard work, dedication and to his character. We are pleased with the progress he has made since he stepped up from the Academy and are looking forward to continuing to develop his talent.’

‘Tahith has great potential; given his age, ability and work-ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United.’

The Dutch star is delighted to be staying at Old Trafford.

‘Coming here as a young kid was a dream come true really. To still be able to play for this amazing club and still be here, I need to keep working hard to keep developing’ he said.

‘I’m at a club where, if you work hard, you get your opportunities. It’s all about taking those opportunities as well. I think we’ve got a manager who believes in young players. It’s an exciting time at the moment.’

‘I think the club is coming in with a brilliant plan and it is just exciting to see what’s going to happen next year.’

‘During training and whether I’m in the Under-23s sometimes, I want to keep improving as a player and be the best player you can be possible for yourself really’.

‘In the last two games, I’ve come very close now to a goal! It will eventually come and the most important thing is to work hard, and do your job for the team once you’re in the team.’

Chong also celebrated the news on Twitter, saying ‘It’s a dream come true to sign a new contract at @ManUtd. I love playing for this club and I’m excited for the future! Thank you to the manager, my teammates, the staff and my family and friends for all their support and guidance!’

