Familiar faces missing at Manchester United’s first-team training

Manchester United appear set to face a crucial Europa League tie vs LASK missing a few key first-team stars.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men travel to Austria on the back of a huge win vs Manchester City as they attempt to end their season on a high.

United have had their fair share of ups and downs this campaign but seem to have turned a corner of late.

An unbeaten run coupled with some good wins gives the suggestion of a new dawn under Solskjaer but there have been false ones in the past.

One way to help is to continue the impressive run and defeat LASK comfortably in the first leg so that players can be rested for huge clash vs Tottenham at the weekend.

Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka not with the #mufc travelling squad, as per @RichFay https://t.co/5j7a9tPOLS — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 11, 2020

No Pogba still. No Martial. pic.twitter.com/RiPMlkxCfB — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 11, 2020

There were doubts over those players’ fitnesses even before the City game so it’s possible they played through the pain barrier.

If that was the case then it would make sense for Solskjaer to rest them entirely vs LASK to ensure they don’t aggravate any little knocks they may have picked up.

A less than ideal starting XI should still be good enough to pick up a win but only if United show up with the right attitude.