Manchester United working hard behind the scenes for season run-in

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been receiving plenty of praise of late and deservedly so after leading his team into an impressive unbeaten run.

Much of that has had to do with the sturdy defence he has built and Aaron Wan-Bissaka has played a crucial part in that.

Against Manchester City the talented Englishman’s quality was on show for all to see as he kept his international teammate Raheem Sterling quiet.

The one criticism consistently levelled at Wan-Bissaka has been his need to improve the attacking side of his game but fans have noticed an improvement in that department as well.

It’s now come to light that improvement has been purposeful and has been worked on behind the scene with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna leading the way.

Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna have been working on attacking intent with Wan-Bissaka. Staff take a very active role in individual drills and often Wan-Bissaka is asked to line up against Fosu-Mensah and Teden Mengi with the objective to beat his man #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 11, 2020

In training, #mufc coaches set up a zone where Wan-Bissaka will get used to receiving the ball and seeing the picture that appears in front of him, and is encouraged to go forward. The same is being done with Brandon Williams #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 11, 2020

It is a little strange to teach a former winger how to attack but in truth, Wan-Bissaka has gotten much better since the start of the season.

His forrays forwards are no longer as rare and his crosses have improved so much so that he is ahead of the worshipped Trent Alexandor-Arnold in chances created for his team.

Full-backs bombing forwards is crucial to Solskjaer’s tactics, particularly against teams who may be tough to break down.