Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make do without Anthony Martial

Manchester United appear set to be without a key player or two for their crucial clash vs LASK on Thursday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men head into the Europa League round of 16 tie in the hopes of progressing to the next round as they continue their chase for Champions League qualification.

United could reach their targets by getting into the top four of the Premier League but it’s safer to pursue both avenues.

Winning the Europa League means qualification for the Champions League and it’s a path Jose Mourinho exploited in his first season in charge.

Solskjaer seems more hesitant to put all his eggs in one basket and rightly so but only time will tell if his decision was wise or not.

Solskjær: "Paul [Pogba] is getting closer, but not ready yet. He hasn’t trained with the team yet but by next week he will be ready." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) March 11, 2020

Solskjær: "Anthony [Martial] hurt himself when he slid into the post [vs Man City], so he is not ready for this game. Hopefully for Sunday, but not sure." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) March 11, 2020

Paul Pogba’s return from injury seems to be delayed every week but if it means maintaining his long-term fitness then it’s worth taking the time to ensure his health is fine.

Anthony Martial is a blow but it was better he was rested ahead of the clash vs Tottenham and Odion Ighalo should’ve been handed the start either way.

Hopefully, both players are available vs the London club as it would be a boost to United’s chances in running away with all three points.