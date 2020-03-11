Predicted XI: LASK vs Manchester United

Manchester United fans will rightfully feel excited for their clash vs LASK after their team’s brilliant form of late but there are questions over how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will line up.

After all, a crucial match vs Tottenham is coming up this weekend and it’s difficult to decide which one to prioritise.

A win against Jose Mourinho’s men could be a serious blow in their top-four aspirations while it would boost United’s claim.

Resting his main starting XI could backfire on Solskjaer and hand LASK control of the tie which is certainly not worth the risk.

Go too strong and the Red Devils would risk injury to some of their main starters so the answer is probably somewhere in between.

Anthony Martial has been ruled out of this match either way but Odion Ighalo certainly deserves to start nonetheless.

Daniel James worked hard vs Manchester City but wasn’t reward and a good performance vs a ‘smaller’ side could give him the confidence boost he’s needed.

Mason Greenwood hasn’t been seen of late and an appearance for him here is better than handing a start to the hopeless Jesse Lingard or Andreas Pereira.

It may be better to rest Bruno Fernandes but he’s been so crucial to the good form Manchester United have experienced of late that it’s too risky to not start him.

Nemanja Matic’s age means he may be better off saved for Tottenham while Scott McTominay can simultaneously gain more minutes under his belt.

Fred has been an ever-present engine and crucial to United’s pressing style; worst case scenario he can be substituted should his side take control of the match.

Luke Shaw has been experiencing cramp of late which means he needs a rest while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been carrying a light knock that’s better not risked.

Eric Bailly can continue building his fitness while Harry Maguire’s presence can help push for a clean-sheet.