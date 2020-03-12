Dean Henderson will be loaned out again next season, report claims

Manchester United have already decided that they will loan Dean Henderson out again next season, according to reports.

Henderson’s spectacular form at Sheffield United this season has coincided with a run of poor form from David de Gea at United, leading to speculation that the Spaniard could be sold to make way for the talented 22-year-old.

However, it will be difficult to find a club willing to match de Gea’s £375,000 per week salary and Henderson is unlikely to be willing to act as understudy to the Spaniard at this stage in his career.

According to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, it has already been decided by the Red Devils that the issue will be resolved by loaning out Henderson ‘for the sixth time since he moved to Old Trafford in 2015’.

It is more than likely that the Englishman will stay at Bramhall Lane, with Blades’ manager Chris Wilder desperate to sign the heroic keeper for another season.

‘I think everybody knows what we think about Dean and how much he’s enjoyed his two years. If he does want to go and play his football away from Man Utd next year I am sure we will be in the frame if that was the case’ Wilder said recently.

‘I would like to think we would be a contender for him. I don’t think it would be a sell. I am 100% certain because I am sure they have big plans for him but from a loan point of view, hopefully.’

Chelsea have been reported to be interested in making a move for the 22-year-old, but Henderson has told teammates that if he can’t play for United, his preference would be to stay in Sheffield for a third season:

‘He wants to come back’ teammate Billy Sharp said recently.

‘He wants to play for Man United, obviously – he’s not going to lie – but if he can’t do that he wants to play for Sheffield United’.

Henderson’s brilliant form is expected to earn him a call-up to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Italy and Denmark at the end of this month. The player could feature in Euro 2020.

