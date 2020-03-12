Manchester United fans lavish praise on Odion Ighalo

Manchester United fans couldn’t help but fall further in love with Odion Ighalo after his brilliant performance vs LASK in the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed another start to the talented Nigerian in the round of 16 tie and it’s safe to say he made the most of it.

Ighalo grabbed a goal and assist in the 5-0 victory over their opponents and his form inspires confidence despite Anthony Martial‘s absence.

Solskjaer has already discussed the possibility of signing the former Watford man permanently and there appears to be no reason to so far.

Fans appear to reiterate those feelings with some already calling for the transfer to happen.

Another assist for Fernandes. Another goal for Ighalo. And what a goal it was. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 12, 2020

Ighalo's First Touch, Then Technique to shoot that Belter is something else. Who is Drogba & Eto in this Game, R9 was not even this Good. Ighalo Hive please stand up, Favour Over Labour FC We Feast 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wRphlscQR7 — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) March 12, 2020

Ighalo is the player Arsenal fans think Aubameyang is. — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) March 12, 2020

Just saw Ighalo’s goal. Sensational. Deserved a crowd. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2020

Sign Ighalo immediately pls pic.twitter.com/y1H6X1CJb5 — Hüd (@Oliver_Hood_) March 12, 2020

We weren’t kidding when we called Odion Ighalo the Nigerian R9. 🇳🇬👌 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 12, 2020

Ighalo offers Manchester United something different from what they already have in their arsenal and that must be valuable.

The question is how to ensure the transfer is a good decision and that mainly relies on delaying the decision as much as possible to see how he continues to perform.

It would also be wise to sign him for a short contract and not incredibly high wages simply due to his age so United aren’t stuck with him should there be an unexpected sudden decline in performances.