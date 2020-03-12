Mason Greenwood’s goal average close to Robin Van Persie’s

You can’t keep a good man down, and Mason Greenwood just cannot stop scoring despite being given fewer and fewer chances by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Greenwood was finally allowed off the bench in the 85th minute of the Red Devils’ behind-closed-doors Europa League match against LASK and yet still managed to score a fantastic solo effort in injury time.

The 18-year-old has now scored 12 goals and registered two assists this season, despite his appearances being limited to the equivalent of 18 games and 66 minutes.

Mason Greenwood has played the equivalent of 18 appearances and 66 minutes of a 19th this season. Yet, he has 12 goals and 2 assists in all competitions. He just 18-years old. pic.twitter.com/208eEa0YBp — UtdArena. (@utdarena) March 12, 2020

This means that the starlet is averaging a goal every 140 minutes, a fantastic haul for his first full season at senior level.

To put that into perspective, it is the same ratio as the likes of Hernan Crespo scored in the Premier League, and close to that of Greenwood’s hero Robin Van Persie, who scored one every 139 minutes.

It is even more impressive when you consider that Greenwood has spent much of that time playing out of position on the right wing, rather than in his natural centre forward role.

Despite Marcus Rashford’s injury, Solskjaer finds himself in the lucky position of having to choose between three strikers in the peak of form, with Anthony Martial and man of the match Odion Ighalo also both on fire.

Dan James also finally ended his goal drought as the Red Devils thumped LASK 5-0 in the empty Austrian stadium.

Greenwood will be hoping to start the return leg at Old Trafford in a week’s time to improve his goal tally even further.

