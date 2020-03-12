‘Notorious’ Ed Woodward and Matt Judge could scupper Jadon Sancho deal

Jadon Sancho’s potential transfer to Manchester United could be scuppered by the club’s poor negotiating skills, according to an ESPN report.

The outlet’s Mark Ogden claims that despite the fact that United are front-runners to sign Sancho, ‘their pursuit of the 19-year-old is being viewed within the game as a test of the club’s ability to get a big deal done’.

It has been widely reported recently that Borussia Dortmund are resigned to losing the gifted teenager if an offer in excess of around £100 million were to arrive. But with a number of other big clubs interested in the Englishman, Ogden claims that ‘sources have told ESPN that United have become notorious for dragging their feet in negotiations and that they risk losing out to a rival unless they, according to one, “get their act together quickly”.’

The report describes the ‘protracted’ nature of last season’s signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire. Ogden also reports that ‘there was frustration behind the scenes at Old Trafford over the length of time it took to complete a deal for [Bruno] Fernandes in January.’

Ogden continues ‘sources have also told ESPN that Dortmund’s success in signing Erling Haaland was due in part to United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and contract negotiator Matt Judge taking too long to allow the club’s football staff to speak to the player and sell their vision of what he could do for the team on the pitch.’

Sancho, who has recorded 17 goals and 19 assists in 35 games this season, is believed to be interested in a move to Old Trafford, although the ability to offer Champions League football would be important to his ultimate decision.

As things stand, United would qualify as they lie in 5th place, which will be sufficient as long as Manchester City’s UEFA ban is not overturned.

Ogden believes that whilst ‘there is confidence’ within Old Trafford that United will qualify, ‘many outsiders remain sceptical of their ability to move quickly and decisively in the transfer market.’

Manchester United fans will hope that the doubters are proved wrong and that Woodward and Judge can deliver the signing of one of the world’s brightest talents and finally find a right winger capable of filling the boots of the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

