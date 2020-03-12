Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Paul Pogba to remain at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reassured fans Paul Pogba’s short term future is secure despite the uncertainty surrounding him.

The talented Frenchman has rubbed some supporters the wrong way with some of his public comments on a desire for a new challenge and his agent hasn’t helped matters either.

Pogba has a year left to his contract with the option to trigger a further year so it’s not all over yet.

However, if there was ever a time to sell the former Juventus man should he have no desire to renew his deal then it is now.

United had just beaten LASK convincingly in the round of 16 Europa League tie yet it’s Pogba who is the point of discussion once more.

Solskjær: "Paul's [Pogba] our player. He has two years left on his contract, a year plus the option of another. You can expect Paul to be here [next season], yeah." #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 12, 2020

The Red Devils are on a brilliant run of form of late and one that is suggestive that a new era has begun under Solskjaer.

There have been plenty of ups and downs but it seems that is finally over with as the run-in of the season begins.

If that proves to be the case then Manchester United have turned a corner at the perfect time and can prove their credentials by beating Tottenham next.

Pogba is racing to be fit for that fixture and could potentially play a crucial role in grabbing all three points.