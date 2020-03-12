Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inspires Manchester United to better form
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inspires Manchester United to better form

Manchester United fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic after beating LASK 5-0 in their Europa League round of 16 tie.

After all, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got his men in fine form ahead of their crucial clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

However, it’s not just an unbeaten run to be happy about but also the number of goals scored in a relatively short period of time.

United are slowly returning to the kind of form and performances that saw Solskjaer win his job in the first place and it may help him keep it this time around too.

The legendary Norwegian has been under tremendous pressure this season but the more games that go by, the more the pressure disappears.

This kind of statistic doesn’t come by luck or as a coincidence and is instead the product of Solskjaer and his side’s hard work.

It’s a testament to the former Molde man that fans are seeing some of the most attractive football played since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

There’s no real reason to doubt why the improvement can’t last but supporters will be wary given the number of false dawns they’ve experienced in the past.

Hopefully, Solskjaer turns out to be different and if that happens, there’s nothing stopping him from being Manchester United’s long term manager.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

