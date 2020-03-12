Player ratings: LASK 0-5 Manchester United – Odion Ighalo inspires goal rout

Sergio Romero 7 – A quiet night in a quiet stadium for the Argentinian.

Brandon Williams 8 – Another change of role for Williams, and looked very comfortable and accomplished at right back.

Eric Bailly 8 – Eric continues his comeback with a stroll in the park. Thankfully seemed to shake off the second half injury. Really needs to stay fit now.

Harry Maguire 8 – Captain Harry was solid at the back and could have scored with a header in the first half.

Luke Shaw 7 – A decent performance from Shaw.

Scott McTominay 7 – McSauce’s best game since coming back from injury. Looked impressive.

Fred 7 – Another good display from the Brazilian.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Was at the centre of everything creative. What a player.

Juan Mata 7 – A mixed performance from the Spaniard. Some nice touches but also some lapses in concentration and poor finishing before he finally found his scoring boots.

Daniel James 8 – How different things seem after that goal. Finally, something to give him confidence.

Odion Ighalo 9 – What an incredible goal. It gets better every time you watch it. Someone should make a gif out of it. Was unlucky not to make it two when he hit the post in the 2nd half.

Substitutes

Tahith Chong 7 – Celebrated his new contract with a good all round performance.

Andreas Pereira 8 – Had a lot of criticism lately, but did well in the time he had and scored great goal at the death.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Ole holding Greenwood back again for some reason. An excellent cameo from the youngster, who clearly looks more at home in the centre forward role and capped his performance with an excellent solo goal.