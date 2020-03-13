Jude Bellingham’s manager says he won’t be distracted by Manchester United

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has spoken out about Jude Bellingham’s visit to Old Trafford.

The 16-year-old wonderkid is being pursued by a number of clubs and United are thought to be in the leading pack to acquire his services.

Earlier this week Bellingham was snapped leaving The Red Devil’s training complex Carrington shortly before Ed Woodward and Matt Judge, and it was confirmed later that Sir Alex Ferguson was also present as the midfield prodigy was invited to visit the club’s facilities.

When asked about the meeting, the Birmingham boss was diplomatic in his response.

‘I always thought he is very mature and very focused – but he has to be,’ Clotet said.

‘Because he cannot be thinking about other things than Birmingham City – and I am sure he is only thinking about Birmingham City.

‘That’s the feeling I get from him, when I speak to him and work with him.’

Jude Bellingham and his parents leaving Carrington shortly before Ed Woodward and Matt Judge. [sun] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/h2worjiAjq — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) March 9, 2020

The starlet has gone from strength to strength this season, having forced himself into the Blues’ side with some impressive displays at the end of August and beginning of September. He is now an established first team member and has scored four goals and registered three assists in 35 games in all competitions.

He is valued at between £25 and £30 million, an astonishing figure for a 16-year-old. Borussia Dortmund are believed to be United’s main rivals for his signature, although there is also rumoured interest from a number of other clubs, including Chelsea.

