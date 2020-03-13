Odion Ighalo’s qualities ‘needed next season’, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he would like Odion Ighalo’s move to the club to be made permanent.

The 30-year-old is on a 6-month loan deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo scored a wonder goal for the Red Devils last night, juggling the ball with his back to goal before turning and rocketing it into the back of the net.

Despite many fans being sceptical when he was signed in the last hour of transfer deadline day, the Nigerian has now scored four goals in three starts for the club and is fast becoming a cult hero.

Speaking after last night’s 5-0 victory against LASK in Austria, the manager made it clear that the striker’s performances and personality were forcing him into his plans for next season.

‘Odion has come in really well and he will improve and get better. But he has qualities we saw in him and needed and we need those qualities for next season’ said the Norwegian.

‘He knows his job and role in the team, and he’s very good with his back to goal. He’s a great link player, but maybe the best thing about him is his personality. He’s got the whole lot really.’

The former Watford man is yet to get off the mark for United in the Premier League, having played only 31 minutes of football so far in this season’s competition.

Whilst fellow January signing Bruno Fernandes is rightly getting most of the credit for the Reds’ fantastic run of form, the Nigerian’s infectious personality and passion for the club has also clearly been a huge factor in that success.

United have won eight games, drawn two and lost none and scored an impressive 22 goals since Ighalo’s arrival.

United are through to the FA Cup quarter finals after their win at Derby. But how much do you know about the Red Devils’ history in the FA Cup? Take our quiz below to find out!