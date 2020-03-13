Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford set to benefit from postponements

With the Premier League postponing all games until at least April 3rd, and UEFA matches already cancelled, Manchester United will not play another competitive match for at least three weeks.

From a momentum point of view, the lock down could not have come at a worse time for United, a team that is on fire, on an unbeaten run of 11 games with 9 clean sheets and scoring goals for fun.

Every player –arguably, apart from Jesse Lingard and David de Gea – is playing at the top of his game. Even Daniel James, who has been struggling for form and goals, found both behind the closed doors of the Linzer Stadium last night – a performance that earned him a place in the Europa League team of the week.

So for this great run to be placed on hold at this point in time is disappointing for the Red Devils, even though it is for the best of causes.

On the other hand, postponing games by three weeks could be fantastic news for two of the clubs top players, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

Pogba, who has been out of action since Boxing Day, is due to start full training with the first team squad this week, which should mean he will be fit and eligible for selection on United’s first game back, which, as things stand, would be against Brighton and Hove Albion on April 4th.

That will probably still come too soon for Rashford, but the 22-year-old will obviously be a lot closer to action than he is now. If postponed matches are rearranged for later in April, or even later if the season needs to be extended, then Rashford may potentially be able to take part in quite a few of this season’s crunch matches after all.

Of course, all this is speculation and nobody knows what will happen to the rest of the 2019/2020 season. But one thing is clear: there is certainly now a better chance that Pogba and Rashford will be available for more games.

